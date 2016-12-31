Best of 2016: Fashionista of the Year
Fashionista of the Year is always our favorite category…and now it’s here! This year, our favorite fashio…
Look of the Week featuring Kylie Jenner in Saint Laurent, Jasmine Sanders in Michelle Mason, Marjorie Harvey in Marchesa and More!
Happy New Year’s Eve! I pray everyone’s holiday season is chugging along with a warm and nostalgic spirit…
Snapshot: Dilone by Peter Lindbergh for ELLE France December 2016
Dilone by Peter Lindbergh for ELLE France December 2016. Source: Visualizing Fashion…
Snapshot: Coco Rocha by Liu Zongyuan for Grazia Italia January 2017
Coco Rocha for Grazia Italia, January 2017 Photographed by: Liu Zongyuan Styled by: Hubert Chen Hair: Jason X Makeup:…
Who Wore It Better? Sara Sampaio vs. Ciara in Haney’s Sleeveless Silver Sweater Dress
We have another fashion battle brewing! Top model Sara Sampaio recently visited AOL Build Studios in a silver, high-n…
Snapshot: Fernanda Ly by Andreas Ohlund & Maria Therese for InStyle
Fernanda Ly by Andreas Ohlund & Maria Therese for InStyle. Source: InStyle…
Snapshot: Joan Smalls and Mariana Zaragoza by Jason Kibbler for VOGUE Mexico January 2017
Joan Smalls and Mariana Zaragoza for VOGUE Mexico, January 2017 Photographer: Jason Kibbler Styled by: Patrick Mackie…
Splurge: Bonang Matheba’s Instagram $3,800 Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag
Fashion fave Bonang Matheba slayed for the ‘Gram rocking a $3,800 Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag: Th…
Best of 2016: Fashionista of the Year
Fashionista of the Year is always our favorite category…and now it’s here! This year, our favorite fashio…
Look of the Week featuring Kylie Jenner in Saint Laurent, Jasmine Sanders in Michelle Mason, Marjorie Harvey in Marchesa and More!
Happy New Year’s Eve! I pray everyone’s holiday season is chugging along with a warm and nostalgic spirit…
Snapshot: Dilone by Peter Lindbergh for ELLE France December 2016
Dilone by Peter Lindbergh for ELLE France December 2016. Source: Visualizing Fashion…
Snapshot: Coco Rocha by Liu Zongyuan for Grazia Italia January 2017
Coco Rocha for Grazia Italia, January 2017 Photographed by: Liu Zongyuan Styled by: Hubert Chen Hair: Jason X Makeup:…
Who Wore It Better? Sara Sampaio vs. Ciara in Haney’s Sleeveless Silver Sweater Dress
We have another fashion battle brewing! Top model Sara Sampaio recently visited AOL Build Studios in a silver, high-n…
Snapshot: Fernanda Ly by Andreas Ohlund & Maria Therese for InStyle
Fernanda Ly by Andreas Ohlund & Maria Therese for InStyle. Source: InStyle…
Snapshot: Joan Smalls and Mariana Zaragoza by Jason Kibbler for VOGUE Mexico January 2017
Joan Smalls and Mariana Zaragoza for VOGUE Mexico, January 2017 Photographer: Jason Kibbler Styled by: Patrick Mackie…
Splurge: Bonang Matheba’s Instagram $3,800 Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag
Fashion fave Bonang Matheba slayed for the ‘Gram rocking a $3,800 Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag: Th…
SUBSCRIBE
Never miss a minute of your Fashion Bomb Daily Fix. Subscribe to our Newsletter today!
I am raw html block.
Click edit button to change this html