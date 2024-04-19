Celebrities stepped out to Coachella over the weekend, and the music festival brought out a slew of stars.

From celebs like Rihanna and Ice Spice to performances by Lauryn Hill and Doja Cat, who made history for being the first female rapper to actually headline the 25-year-old festival, Coachella was off the charts.

Of course, the fashion was fashioning with everyone putting on their best avant-garde attire. Ahead, you will find our top celebrity Coachella looks below!

Doja Cat in Charlie Le Mindu + Entire Studios

In addition to being a bomb rapper, Doja Cat has become a fashion icon for her unique sense of style. During her performance at Coachella, the “Paint the Town Red” artist wore a wig costume created by Charlie Le Mindu, that gave us Bronner Brother vibes.

In addition to her stunning wig costume that felt extremely fashion-forward, Doja Cat also performed in a custom Entire Studios fur two-piece set with the matching boots, and Gucci shades.

Lauryn Hill in Balmain Homme X Prince Gyasi

Lauryn Hill has been looking the best that she has ever looked, and we are so here for it. Ms. Hill hit the Coachella stage in a yellow and black suit from the Balmain Hommes X Prince Gyasi collab that was architecturally designed. Her silver beaded braids were majestic next to her futuristic look.

Bia in a Max Coat with Ancuta Sarca AW 24 Boots

Bia! Bia! Was very on brand for Coachella and arrived on the scene in haute white Max coat that looked like it came straight off the runway. Her cutout body suit and Ancuta Sarca AW24 boots were unlike anything we’ve seen, and we loved her different approach.

Rihanna in a Dsquared2 Runway Skirt + Alexander Wang Boots

RiRi was spotted serving some cutting edge looks at Coachella this past weekend including a Dsquared2 skirt that gave us urban and playful vibes. Her maxi skirt showed off her stripe boxer shorts for a 90’s aesthetic. We adored her graphic top that she layered with a long off the shoulder fur coat.

The Barbados singer was also captured on another day rocking black Alexander Wang thigh high boots that were sure is officially on every fashionista’s wish list.

Who do you think was the best dressed celeb at Coachella this year?

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Backgrid, IG/ Reproduction