Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively stole the scene at the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ premiere in New York City, as they arrived in fashionable looks reminiscent of the characters in the film.

Supermodel Hadid went monochromatic in a yellow $3,250 LaQuan Smith trench coat that she paired with yellow Louboutin heels. She embodied the girl version of Wolverine in such a fashion-forward way.

Gigi’s fluorescent yellow LaQuan Smith trench coat was originally worn by Priyanka Chopra on the cover of British Vogue. The silver hardware on the coat gave her trench a sleek appeal.

Contrary to Hadid’s ultra bright aesthetic, Blake Lively showed up to support her beau Ryan Reynolds in a red and pale blue Balmain mini dress.

Characterized with ruching, Blake’s dress fit impeccably against her small frame. We adored the red patent roses at the neckline and hem of her dress.

We loved Gigi’s and Blake’s reinterpretation of Deadpool and Wolverine with their dynamic color palette. They both looked fabulously fierce in their ensembles and it would be great to see more celebrities paying homage to characters at film premieres.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: GETTY