Mariah the Scientist Wears Custom Green SEKS.LLC Look for Hearts Sold Separately Album Art

Mariah the Scientist is turning heads with the bold visuals for her latest album, Hearts Sold Separately.

Styled by Jac Fleurant, the singer transforms into a sultry toy soldier wearing a custom green look by SEKS.LLC, complete with molded armor, holsters, gloves, and strappy shorts.

The striking color palette—deep army green against a soft pink carpet—evokes both nostalgia and rebellion, grounding the concept in vivid visual storytelling.

Her look is finished with a pair of rare Louis Vuitton 2011 platform boots, giving the aesthetic an archival edge. The outfit itself nods to classic green plastic army figurines, but this reimagining is modern, feminine, and fearless. From the sculpted chest plate to the oversized accessories, every element adds to the theme of love as a battlefield.

With this release, Mariah doesn’t just drop an album—she delivers a fashion moment. Equal parts conceptual and couture, the artwork sets the tone for a project that’s daring, disruptive, and uniquely her.

📸 IG/Reproduction