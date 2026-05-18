You ask, we answer! Who Made Karrueche’s Multicolor Fringe Birthday Dress?

You ask, we answer! @theeradiance asked, “Please tell me where this is from…”

Karrueche celebrated her birthday in a fringe dress from The Dolls House Fashion. The $665 design featured a plunging halter neckline, an open back, and cascading pastel fringe details in shades of blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The statement-making dress also included dramatic floor-length fringe panels at the sides, creating movement with every step. She paired the look with silver heels and a sleek bob hairstyle for the celebration.

The bold birthday ensemble quickly caught attention online, with readers asking where the look was from. The dress is currently available at Revolve! Grab yours here or at The Dolls House Fashion Here.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction