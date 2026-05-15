ATL Cast Reunites for the Film’s 20th Anniversary Celebration in Atlanta: Lauren London, T.I., Eva Ross, and More!

Twenty years after ATL first hit theaters, the cast reunited to celebrate the film’s milestone anniversary with a nostalgic gathering that instantly took fans back to the early 2000s. Known for its unforgettable skating scenes, memorable one-liners, and Atlanta culture references, ATL remains a fan favorite two decades later.

The reunion brought together cast members and supporters to honor the movie’s legacy, with attendees reflecting on the impact the film had on music, fashion, and Black cinema. The celebration captured the same energy and camaraderie that made the original movie resonate with audiences when it debuted in 2006.

Fans online quickly reacted to clips and photos from the event, calling the reunion “iconic” and reminiscing on some of their favorite scenes from the film. From Cascade memories to signature ATL style, the anniversary celebration proved the movie’s influence is still unmatched 20 years later.

Photo Credit: Drewvisions