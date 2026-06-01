On the Scene at Crowned Skin CEO Darrell Spencer’s Midnight in Ibiza Birthday Celebration at Carbon Steakhouse Chicago

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene as Crowned Skin founder Darrell Spencer marked another trip around the sun in signature style, transforming Carbon Steakhouse at 1204 W Lake Street in Chicago into an Ibiza-inspired evening for the ages.

The Midnight in Ibiza birthday celebration drew a curated crowd of celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes, and tastemakers, all gathered to raise a glass to one of Chicago’s most exciting rising entrepreneurs. The venue set the perfect tone — sleek, sophisticated, and electric with energy from the moment guests arrived.

Jacquees, Darrell Spencer, Chance the Rapper

Crystal Peters

Darrell Spencer, Claire Sulmers

As the founder of Crowned Skin, Spencer has carved out a lane at the intersection of premium grooming, culture, and community. The evening served as a testament to the brand he has built and the influence he continues to grow.

The night reached its peak when Chance the Rapper took the stage for a surprise performance, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The celebration was capped off with a birthday cake presentation that brought the room together for one unforgettable moment.

The fashion was not to be overlooked. Guests arrived dressed to impress, serving looks that were as memorable as the evening itself. From sleek tailored ensembles to bold statement pieces, the style in the room was a reflection of Midnight in Ibiza theme.

Take a look:

All in all, the event was bomb, and if this is any indication of what’s next for Crowned Skin, Darrell Spencer is definitely one to watch.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Camacho / @MannyReel

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