Who Wore it Better? Olandria vs. Beyonce vs. Ashley Darby in Mugler’s Spring 2025 Blazer

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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We’ve got an epic Who Wore it Better showdown between 3 gorgeous ladies!

Olandria made an appearance at last night’s Time 100 Creator’s event, wearing the same Spring 2025 Mugler blazer previously spied on both Beyonce and Ashley Darby.

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Beyonce was the first to wear the full runway look, sporting the matching shoes and bag to support her mom’s LA book launch.

Who Wore It Better Olandria Vs Beyonce Vs Ashley Darby In Muglers Spring 2025 Blazer Image 1785498385 2

Ashley Darby wore the blazer in March 2025 to Bravo Watch What Happens Live, styling it with black pants and shoes.

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Olandria wore it just last night, and grabbed a pic with fellow creator Dearra rocking black shoes.

This One Who Wore It Better Olandria Vs Beyonce Vs Ashley Darby In Muglers Spring 2025 Blazer

On the runway, the look was presented as a matching two-piece: a structured, corseted jacket with a dramatic plunging neckline and exaggerated peaked lapels, paired with a fitted mini skirt in the same grey tweed. The silhouette leaned into Mugler’s signature body-conscious tailoring, with sharp shoulders and a nipped waist creating a dramatic hourglass shape.

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All look bomb, but Who Wore it Better?

Let us know below.

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