WNBA All-Star 2026: Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, and Kamilla Cardoso in Custom Lapointe, Nike, and More!

WNBA All-Star Weekend brought custom fashion moments to the tunnel, with three of the league’s biggest names stepping out together in tailor-made looks.
Angel Reese wore a custom pink mini dress with feathers for her tunnel walk, styled with a custom pink mesh shrug with feathers, both by LaPointe.
A’ja Wilson wore a custom look built from Nike’s A’2 collection, developed with Icon Tips, styled by Icon Tips.
Kamilla Cardoso wore a floral top with grey wide-leg trousers.
From feathers to custom sportswear, the trio’s coordinated appearance was one of the standout style moments of All-Star Weekend.
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Photos: WNBA / Sports on Prime