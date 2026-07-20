Beyonce Stuns in Custom Laquan Smith Cropped Trench Coat and Lace Catsuit at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Alongside Jay-Z and Shakira

Beyoncé brought elevated glamour to game day, posing with Jay-Z and Shakira at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19.

The superstar wore a custom Laquan Smith cream double-breasted jacket, cinched at the waist with a matching belt, layered over a sheer white lace catsuit inspired by the label’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. The ensemble balanced structured tailoring with romantic, delicate detailing for a look that felt both polished and playful.

She accessorized with $430 Prada round sunglasses and $1,085 Amina Muaddi Anok pumps in white, along with a matching top-handle bag, keeping the palette cohesive from head to toe.

Screenshot

Beyoncé’s glam team included stylist Ty Hunter, hairstylist Neal Farinah, and makeup artist Kevin James for Kole_mua.

Hot! or Hmm…?

*Shakira is wearing Marine Serre