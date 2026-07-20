Rihanna Watches FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in Vetements Trademark Football Jersey and Aflalo Bromer Shorts

Rihanna brought off-duty style to the stands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, opting for an effortlessly cool, oversized look for the marquee match.

The singer wore a Vetements Trademark Football Jersey, the brand’s take on a classic soccer kit reimagined in a faded terracotta hue with the label’s signature branding and crest detailing across the chest. She paired the jersey with Aflalo Bromer Shorts in viscose, keeping the silhouette relaxed and comfortable for a day at the game.

Rihanna finished the look with layered gold necklaces and hoop earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the sporty ensemble.