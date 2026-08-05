Gizelle Bryant, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams and More! All the Looks from the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th Premiere

The cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th brought major glamour to their New York City premiere, with housewives from across the Bravo universe stepping out in showstopping looks ahead of the show’s return.

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From sequins to sheer cutouts, the red carpet delivered no shortage of style. Here’s a full breakdown of who wore what.

Vicki Gunvalson kept things glittering in an iridescent Bronx and Banco Florentina Diamond Gown, priced at $1,100, complete with matching opera gloves.

Kyle Richards turned up the drama in a plunging emerald Christopher Esber Helix Crystal gathered gown, priced at $1,195, carrying a gold Hermès Kelly bag to complete the look.

Wendy Osefo, Porsha Williams, and Cynthia Bailey posed together on the carpet, each bringing their own flair to the evening. Osefo wore a look by MewMews, Williams stepped out in a custom design by Andrej Rose, and Bailey chose a Deme by Gabriella dress — both Williams and Bailey styled by Paris Chea.

Shamea Morton opted for romance in a $2,730 Ana Radu rose-embellished draped midi dress.

Gizelle Bryant went bold in a $2,490 Balmain zip-front compact knit halter mini dress.

Lisa Barlow layered up in a $1,272 Rabanne set, pairing the label’s draped long sleeve top with its matching draped skirt.

Countess Luanne was feel Jovani in a $1,089 Jovani pink strapless jumpsuit.

Karen Huger went for high-shine glamour in a $3,295 Giorgio Armani Oversized Shiny Silk-Blend Tunic in the label’s Samba red.

Dorinda Medley wore a $429 ARRANGE Cutwork Grid Embellished Column Maxi Dress in silver from ASOS.

Kelli Potter wore a sparkly gold Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress, priced at $1,811, paired with $3,142 René Caovilla Margot sandals.

Stacey Rusch wore a $1,190 LaPointe Matte Tech Cowl Neck Shirred Gown in Marigold.

From metallics to jewel tones, the Ultimate Girls Trip ladies proved once again that a Bravo premiere is as much a fashion event as it is a television one. Stay tuned for more from the Roaring 20th cast as the season continues to unfold.

Images: Bravo TV/Getty/Jay Next Door