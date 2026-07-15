Beyoncé Sparkles in Custom Yankees Tee, Levins Shorts, and $150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets at Jay-Z’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Beyoncé brought a glittering twist to game day style while performing at Yankee Stadium in celebration of Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary in the music industry.

9090 9909 Beyonce Sparkles In Custom Yankees Tee Levins Shorts And 150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets At Jay Zs 30th Anniversary Celebration Jimmy Choo Timberland

The superstar wore a custom Yankees tee paired with Levi’s denim shorts, both nods to the historic setting. She elevated the sporty base with $150 Dbleudazzled “Dazzling” crystallized fishnet tights, adding a full-body shimmer that caught the stadium lights with every move.

8989 9909 Beyonce Sparkles In Custom Yankees Tee Levins Shorts And 150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets At Jay Zs 30th Anniversary Celebration Jimmy Choo Timberland

On her feet, Beyoncé wore crystal-embellished lace-up boots from a Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration, transforming the classic boot silhouette into a dazzling, sequin-like statement piece covered edge to edge in gold crystals.

9909 Beyonce Sparkles In Custom Yankees Tee Levins Shorts And 150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets At Jay Zs 30th Anniversary Celebration Jimmy Choo Timberland

Her glam team completed the look with hair by Neal Farinah and makeup by Kole_mua, while stylist Ty Hunter pulled the ensemble together for the celebratory night.

8 88 9909 Beyonce Sparkles In Custom Yankees Tee Levins Shorts And 150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets At Jay Zs 30th Anniversary Celebration Jimmy Choo Timberland
7 Beyonce Sparkles In Custom Yankees Tee Levins Shorts And 150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets At Jay Zs 30th Anniversary Celebration
1 Beyonce Sparkles In Custom Yankees Tee Levins Shorts And 150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets At Jay Zs 30th Anniversary Celebration

Photo Credit: Roc Nation

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