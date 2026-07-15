Beyoncé Sparkles in Custom Yankees Tee, Levins Shorts, and $150 DBleuDazzled Crystallized Fishnets at Jay-Z’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Beyoncé brought a glittering twist to game day style while performing at Yankee Stadium in celebration of Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary in the music industry.

The superstar wore a custom Yankees tee paired with Levi’s denim shorts, both nods to the historic setting. She elevated the sporty base with $150 Dbleudazzled “Dazzling” crystallized fishnet tights, adding a full-body shimmer that caught the stadium lights with every move.

On her feet, Beyoncé wore crystal-embellished lace-up boots from a Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration, transforming the classic boot silhouette into a dazzling, sequin-like statement piece covered edge to edge in gold crystals.

Her glam team completed the look with hair by Neal Farinah and makeup by Kole_mua, while stylist Ty Hunter pulled the ensemble together for the celebratory night.

Photo Credit: Roc Nation