Beyoncé Suits Up in Custom Crystal Striped Giuseppe di Morabito Suit for JAY-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” 30th Anniversary at Yankee Stadium

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during opening night of “JAY-Z 30” at Yankee Stadium, joining her husband on stage for a career-spanning moment that also doubled as a fashion statement. JAY-Z’s three-night residency celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” and the 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint.” He opened the night with “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” bringing out Beyoncé, who handled Mary J. Blige’s original vocals and added her own twist to the performance.

For the occasion, Beyoncé wore a pinstriped Giuseppe di Morabito suit, pairing the sharply tailored look with a crystal-embellished microphone-shaped bag, a diamond choker, and sleek black pumps. The look balanced menswear-inspired tailoring with red carpet polish, fitting for a night that blended nostalgia with star power.

The polished result was the work of a full glam team: makeup by Kolette Kae, hair by Neal Farinah, and wardrobe styling by Ty Hunter, each contributing to a look that felt as intentional and celebratory as the night itself.

The evening also brought out Blue Ivy Carter, Nas, Alicia Keys, and more, with Blue Ivy playing piano during a performance of “Feelin’ It” that moved her father to tears. The celebration continues with stops in London, Paris, and Los Angeles later this year.

Between the star-studded lineup and Beyoncé’s polished, statement-making suiting, the night proved once again that when the Carters step out together, fashion and legacy go hand in hand.

Check out Blue Ivy on the piano below:

Videos: Johnny Nunez/ Taki Nicole