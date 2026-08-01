2027 Met Gala Theme Announced: John Galliano to Be Honored with Costume Institute Exhibition

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has officially announced that the 2027 Met Gala will celebrate the extraordinary career of legendary designer John Galliano. The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, John Galliano: Horizons, will serve as the inspiration for fashion’s biggest night, making Galliano only the third living designer to receive a solo exhibition from the Costume Institute while still living, following Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 and Rei Kawakubo in 2017.

Opening on May 9, 2027, the exhibition will trace Galliano’s remarkable career from his groundbreaking graduate collection at Central Saint Martins through his influential tenures at Givenchy, Christian Dior, Maison Margiela, and his own label. Organized into three sections, the exhibition will explore the evolution of one of fashion’s most imaginative designers, highlighting the artistry, craftsmanship, and storytelling that have defined his work for more than four decades.

The exhibition will also examine one of the most controversial moments of Galliano’s career. Rather than overlooking his 2011 dismissal from Dior and his namesake label following antisemitic remarks that resulted in a criminal conviction in France, the exhibition will place those events within the broader context of his career, exploring the intersection of artistic achievement, accountability, and redemption.

In announcing the exhibition, Anna Wintour praised Galliano’s ability to blend scholarship with imagination, describing his work as a fusion of past, present, and future that continues to inspire the fashion industry. From his theatrical runway spectacles to his transformative couture collections, Galliano has left an undeniable mark on modern fashion.

Fashion fans can expect the 2027 Met Gala red carpet to embrace Galliano’s signature aesthetic, with dramatic silhouettes, couture craftsmanship, historical references, lavish embellishments, and theatrical beauty moments. If history is any indication, celebrities and designers alike will interpret the theme through bold, imaginative looks inspired by one of fashion’s greatest visionaries.

John Galliano: Horizons opens to the public on May 9, 2027, and runs through January 9, 2028. As always, the Met Gala will officially launch the exhibition, bringing together fashion’s biggest names for the Costume Institute’s annual fundraising event.

Will John Galliano’s extraordinary legacy inspire one of the most memorable Met Gala red carpets yet? Tell us what you think below.

Photo Credit: @gallianoarchive