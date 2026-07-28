Zendaya’s Black Ashi Studio Ruffle Gown Steals the Spotlight at “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” LA Premiere + Interviews and All the Looks from the Carpet

Stars turned out in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” bringing a mix of drama, color, and playful nods to the film itself.

Zendaya commanded the blue carpet in a black Ashi Studio gown, its plunging neckline balanced by a dramatic ruffled train that unfurled like a shadow behind her. Boucheron earrings and Christian Louboutin spider adorned pumps added the final glint of drama, with styling by Luxury Law bringing the moody, spider-inspired energy full circle.

Tom Holland kept it sharp and unexpected in a burgundy Jacquemus suit, trading the usual black-tie uniform for a bold pop of color that stood out against the premiere’s night sky backdrop.

Sadie Sink brought quiet polish in custom Prada, styled by Molly Dickson — a slip dress in ice-colored silk satin, embellished with baguette crystal topstitch embroidery.

Michael B. Jordan showed his fan credentials in a white Spider-Man graphic tee and black trousers, a playful nod to the night’s leading man.

Check out some interviews Fashion Bomb Daily conducted on the scene with Keith Lee and Ronni Lee, along with Kordell and Serena Page:

Between Zendaya’s gothic glamour, Tom’s color play, and Michael B. Jordan’s easy fan-boy charm, the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” LA premiere proved that great style, like a great web, comes in more than one shape.

Photos: Getty