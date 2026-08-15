Fashion Bomb Daily On the Scene: The 2026 MVAAFF x ESPN White Party on Martha’s Vineyard

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival x ESPN White Party. Guests turned out in their finest all-white ensembles for the summer soiree, delivering a range of looks from easy separates to statement dresses.

Scroll on for some of the standout style moments from the night, and let us know which look is your favorite.

What do you think?

To have Fashion Bomb Daily cover your next event, email book@clairesulmers.com.

Photos: R3yan for Fashion Bomb Daily