Fashion Bomb Daily On the Scene: The 2026 MVAAFF x ESPN White Party on Martha’s Vineyard

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival x ESPN White Party. Guests turned out in their finest all-white ensembles for the summer soiree, delivering a range of looks from easy separates to statement dresses.

Scroll on for some of the standout style moments from the night, and let us know which look is your favorite.

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What do you think?

To have Fashion Bomb Daily cover your next event, email book@clairesulmers.com.

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Photos: R3yan for Fashion Bomb Daily

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