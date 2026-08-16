On the Scene: Style at the 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards on Martha’s Vineyard, Honoring Sylvia Rhone

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

The Vineyard Icon Awards returned to Martha’s Vineyard for its second year, drawing a crowd of guests dressed in the island’s signature blend of polish and ease. The event was founded by Erin Goldson, a fifth-generation Martha’s Vineyarder whose late father is buried on the island, and whose grandmother still lives there year-round. Vineyard Icon was created to celebrate individuals whose impact reaches beyond the island’s shores, recognizing leaders, creators, and changemakers who embody the spirit of excellence the Vineyard has long been known for.

Among this year’s honorees was music executive Sylvia Rhone, who commanded the room in a Jean Paul Gaultier printed mesh gown, paired with gold hoop earrings and stacked bangles.

Sylvia Rhone Vineyard Icon Gaultier

Guests followed suit in a palette built around the island’s summer spirit: breezy florals, tropical prints, crisp stripes, and jewel tones, paired with woven totes, mini top-handle bags, and statement earrings throughout.

On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone Photo Aug 16 2026 8 02 52 AM
Erin Goldson Claire Sulmers Vineyard Icon Awards Sylvia Rhone
8118 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
92 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone

The event, held at Farm Neck Golf Course, once again proved that Vineyard style is less about formality and more about ease, color, and confidence.

90 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
12 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
4 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
9 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
5 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
8 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone

What do you think?

7 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
7 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone Copy
6 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone
1 On The Scene Style At The 2nd Annual Vineyard Icon Awards On Marthas Vineyard Honoring Sylvia Rhone 9

Related Articles