Show Review: Roberto Cavalli Spring 2027 + Interviews with Cardi B, Olandria, and More!

The room was lined with mirrors, the runway reflected every step, and the music came with a bass line you could feel. For Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2027 show in Milan, Fausto Puglisi made the case for the fashion show as a full sensory experience. Before the clothes came into focus, the mood was already set: this was a night out.

Titled House of Prints, the 45-look collection drew inspiration from Los Angeles and explored the pleasure of dressing to be seen. Its language was unmistakably Cavalli, but Puglisi kept changing the volume. Leopard appeared beside red and pink florals, then resurfaced in a slip dress whose mixed motifs spilled into fluttering, asymmetric ruffles. A red floral mini came finished with a tousled, fringed hem, while a long, golden gown offered a more languid kind of glamour.

Some of the sharpest contrasts came in the shorter looks. A lace-up animal-print bodysuit met a shimmering micro skirt; elsewhere, a red textured top was paired with a skirt printed in the fiery colors of a big cat. One flowing orange gown placed a leopard’s face across the body, turning the house’s familiar animal motif into the collection’s most arresting image. Platform heels added another jolt of color and height.

The clothes embraced a little chaos, yet the point was clear. Puglisi treated the body as something to celebrate, with pieces made for parties, escapism, and joy. The prints competed, the hemlines moved, and the silhouettes invited attention without asking for permission.

Cardi B, Naomi Osaka, and Olandria watched from the front row.

Around them, the mirrors multiplied the models and the spectacle, making every look seem to linger after it passed. At Cavalli, more was more—and for Spring 2027, that felt like the whole reason to get dressed.

From the Front Row

Cardi B:

Olandria:

Photos: courtesy