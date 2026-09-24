Jennifer Lopez Takes Milan in Dolce & Gabbana: From Vogue World Glamour to Head-to-Toe Leopard

Jennifer Lopez has landed in Milan, and she wasted no time embracing Italian fashion and glamour with longtime favorite Dolce & Gabbana.

The superstar touched down in Italy for Milan Fashion Week and kicked off her fashionable stay with a major moment at Vogue World: Milano, held inside the iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Lopez arrived alongside designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana before later taking to the Vogue World runway herself.

For the occasion, J.Lo embodied classic Italian glamour in a dramatic black Dolce & Gabbana tea-length gown featuring a voluminous tulle skirt and intricate lace and beaded embellishments. She accessorized the look with sheer black opera gloves, patent slingback pumps, and spectacular Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria jewels, including a statement necklace centered around an extraordinary Paraíba tourmaline.

With her voluminous waves and signature glow, Lopez channeled the unapologetic femininity and sensuality that have long defined both her personal style and the Dolce & Gabbana woman.

But one Dolce moment was hardly enough.

The following day, Jenny from the Block traded black-tie glamour for a walk on the wild side, hitting the streets of Milan in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana leopard.

Styled by her longtime collaborators Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez stepped out in a cropped leopard-print trench paired with coordinating bottoms and matching leopard footwear. Oversized sunglasses and gold accessories amplified the look, proving once again that when it comes to J.Lo, more is often more.

Animal print has long been part of the Dolce & Gabbana vocabulary, making the ensemble a natural marriage between the Italian house’s maximalist aesthetic and Lopez’s own fearless approach to fashion. Leopard may be a statement for some, but on J.Lo, it might as well be a neutral.

Her Milan wardrobe also continues a longstanding relationship between the superstar and Dolce & Gabbana. From glamorous red carpets and front-row appearances to the house’s Alta Moda celebrations, Lopez has repeatedly turned to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana when the occasion calls for unabashed glamour, sex appeal, and a little Italian drama.

And Milan Fashion Week is only getting started.

From twirling through Vogue World in black tulle to prowling the Milan streets in full leopard, J.Lo has already made one thing clear: she didn’t come to Italy to play it safe.

What do you think of her latest Dolce & Gabbana looks?









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