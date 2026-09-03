Look of the Month August 2026: Toke Makinwa and Daughter in Dolce & Gabbana, Celine Dion in Alaia, Kashdoll & Cardi B, and More!

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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September is here! Let’s take a look back and some of the top looks from August 2026:

1.Toke Makinwa and Her Daughter in Dolce & Gabbana


Taking first place among August’s top looks was Toke Makinwa, spotted with her daugher by the Lagos Paparazzi in a red and white Dolce & Gabbana Majolica-print dress. The sweetheart-neckline design, cinched at the waist with a full, tiered skirt, made for an easy standout — polished, vibrant, and instantly photograph-ready. She finished the look with white heeled sandals and a quilted white top-handle bag, keeping the focus on the dress’s bold print.

2.Harry Styles

Harry Styles New York City


Taking second place was Harry Styles, spotted in New York on his way to the first of a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, the sole U.S. leg of his “Together, Together” World Tour. He kept it casual in a vintage graphic tee, green sweat shorts, and black loafers with white socks, finishing the off-duty look with dark sunglasses and a woven tote slung over one shoulder.

3.Celine Dion in Alaia

Next up was Céline Dion, spotted in Paris in a full Maison Alaïa Fall 2026 look — a khaki asymmetrical caramel wrap trench coat paired with graphic cutout suede boots.

4.Cardi B and Kashdoll for AHA Music Video

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@TheRealNicoleeeeee


Cardi B and Kash Doll linked up on the streets of New York for the video shoot of their new single “Ah Ha,” out now. Cardi B wore a red and white two-piece Chanel look with a zip-detail crop top and matching shorts, styled with layered diamond jewelry and thigh-high black boots. Kash Doll kept it casual-cool in a white crop tee, distressed denim shorts, a rhinestone-studded cap, and glittering gold ankle boots, finishing the look with a diamond watch and bracelet.

5. Miley Cyrus

Rounding out the top looks was Miley Cyrus, spotted stepping out of Fouquet’s New York in a sleek black ribbed sleeveless top and matching pinstriped trousers. She finished the look with dark square sunglasses, a compact black shoulder bag, and black strappy heels — a pared-back, elevated take on off-duty dressing that let the fitted silhouette do the talking.

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