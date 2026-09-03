Look of the Month August 2026: Toke Makinwa and Daughter in Dolce & Gabbana, Celine Dion in Alaia, Kashdoll & Cardi B, and More!

September is here! Let’s take a look back and some of the top looks from August 2026:

1.Toke Makinwa and Her Daughter in Dolce & Gabbana



Taking first place among August’s top looks was Toke Makinwa, spotted with her daugher by the Lagos Paparazzi in a red and white Dolce & Gabbana Majolica-print dress. The sweetheart-neckline design, cinched at the waist with a full, tiered skirt, made for an easy standout — polished, vibrant, and instantly photograph-ready. She finished the look with white heeled sandals and a quilted white top-handle bag, keeping the focus on the dress’s bold print.

2.Harry Styles



Taking second place was Harry Styles, spotted in New York on his way to the first of a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, the sole U.S. leg of his “Together, Together” World Tour. He kept it casual in a vintage graphic tee, green sweat shorts, and black loafers with white socks, finishing the off-duty look with dark sunglasses and a woven tote slung over one shoulder.

3.Celine Dion in Alaia

Next up was Céline Dion, spotted in Paris in a full Maison Alaïa Fall 2026 look — a khaki asymmetrical caramel wrap trench coat paired with graphic cutout suede boots.

4.Cardi B and Kashdoll for AHA Music Video

@TheRealNicoleeeeee



Cardi B and Kash Doll linked up on the streets of New York for the video shoot of their new single “Ah Ha,” out now. Cardi B wore a red and white two-piece Chanel look with a zip-detail crop top and matching shorts, styled with layered diamond jewelry and thigh-high black boots. Kash Doll kept it casual-cool in a white crop tee, distressed denim shorts, a rhinestone-studded cap, and glittering gold ankle boots, finishing the look with a diamond watch and bracelet.

5. Miley Cyrus

Rounding out the top looks was Miley Cyrus, spotted stepping out of Fouquet’s New York in a sleek black ribbed sleeveless top and matching pinstriped trousers. She finished the look with dark square sunglasses, a compact black shoulder bag, and black strappy heels — a pared-back, elevated take on off-duty dressing that let the fitted silhouette do the talking.