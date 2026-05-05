Top 5 Looks from the Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani in Gaurav Gupta, Cardi B in Marc Jacobs, Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun, Beyonce in Olivier Rousteing, and More!

The 2026 Met Gala transformed the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a living gallery, as this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” challenged attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the body as a form of artistic expression. With a dress code of “Fashion Is Art,” guests were invited to treat garments as sculptural, historical, and conceptual works—drawing inspiration from paintings, architecture, and centuries of visual culture.

Curated to highlight the “dressed body” across time, the exhibition paired fashion with fine art, encouraging interpretations that ranged from anatomical references to avant-garde silhouettes and intricate embellishments. The result was a red carpet filled with dramatic textures, exaggerated forms, and pieces that blurred the line between clothing and art.

Fashion Bomb was on the scene to capture the magic!

Take a look at our top 10 looks:

1.Isha Ambani in Gaurav Gupta:

Isha Ambani delivered one of the top looks of the night at the Met Gala in a custom Gaurav Gupta saree, featuring intricate embroidery and a sculptural draped silhouette brought to life by over 50 artisans. The design embodied the “Costume Art” theme through its fusion of traditional craftsmanship and avant-garde form, making her a standout on the carpet.

2. Cardi B in Marc Jacobs

Cardi B secured the second spot among the night’s best dressed at the 2026 Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs creation that leaned into sculptural exaggeration and intricate surface detail. Styled by Kollin Carter, the look featured a sheer, form-fitting silhouette layered with black lace appliqué, revealing structured color-blocked elements beneath. Dramatic padded shapes framed her shoulders and extended into the train, creating a bold, almost surreal outline that aligned with the “Fashion Is Art” theme. The combination of texture, volume, and transparency turned the ensemble into a statement piece that commanded attention on the carpet.

3. Lala in Wiederhoft

Lala Anthony brought a refined, detail-driven approach to the 2026 Met Gala in a Wiederhoeft gown that highlighted texture and craftsmanship. Styled by Zerina Akers, the fitted silhouette was adorned with intricate embroidery and dimensional appliqué, creating depth across the entire design.

Crystal embellishments added subtle movement and light, while the rich brown hue offered a distinct contrast to the evening’s more traditional palette. Paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, the look balanced precision and elegance, earning her a spot among the night’s standout appearances.

4. Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun

Naomi Osaka delivered one of the evening’s standout fashion moments at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Robert Wun design, aligning seamlessly with the “Fashion Is Art” theme. She arrived draped in a sculptural white coat, creating a sense of anticipation before unveiling a red embellished gown underneath. The form-fitting dress featured intricate detailing and texture, emphasizing craftsmanship and movement as she ascended the carpet. The reveal added a performative element to the look, transforming her entrance into a visual narrative that highlighted both structure and fluidity, securing her place among the night’s best dressed.

5. Beyonce in Olivier Rousteing, Jay Z in Louis Vuitton, and Blue Ivy in Balenciaga

The Carter family made a coordinated statement at the 2026 Met Gala, each look contributing to a unified visual narrative. Beyoncé wore an Olivier Rousteing design featuring intricate crystal embellishment and a sculptural silhouette, layered with a dramatic feathered coat that amplified the look’s scale and texture. Blue Ivy appeared in Balenciaga, offering a structured and modern contrast, while Jay-Z grounded the trio in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. Styled by Ty Hunter, the family’s appearance reflected a balance of individuality and cohesion, aligning with the night’s “Fashion Is Art” theme through craftsmanship, proportion, and presence.

See more top top looks below:

Rihanna in Margiela

Doechii in Marc Jacobs

From bold interpretations of anatomy to couture that mirrored museum-worthy installations, the night proved that fashion, at its highest level, is not just worn—it is experienced.

Who had your favorite look from the night?