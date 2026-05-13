All the Looks from the Disney Upfronts: Angela Bassett in L’Agence, Gabourey Sidibe in Studded Eloquii Black Dress, Emma Roberts in BluMarine, and More!

The stars stepped out in an array of structured tailoring, couture silhouettes, and statement prints for the Disney Upfront 2026 presentation in New York City. From Angela Bassett’s rose-embroidered velvet suiting to Lindsay Lohan’s sculptural couture gown, the event delivered a mix of polished daytime glamour and fashion-forward detailing. See what celebrities wore below.

Angela Bassett attended the event in a black rose-embroidered velvet pantsuit by L’Agence. Her look featured the brand’s Livvy Rose-Embroidered Velvet Pants paired with a coordinating tailored blazer layered over a black blouse. She completed the ensemble with loose waves and pointed black pumps, giving the floral suiting a sharp finish.

Gabourey Sidibe opted for a black off-the-shoulder Eloquii dress adorned with oversized metallic polka dots. The curve-hugging silhouette featured long sleeves and a thigh-high slit, paired with metallic heels. The reflective embellishments added dimension to the monochromatic look.

Emma Roberts arrived in a strapless rose print mini dress from the BluMarine Pre-Fall 2026 collection. The structured corseted bodice featured gold hardware accents down the center, while the sculptural bubble skirt added volume and shape. Roberts styled the look with sheer black tights and pointed black pumps.

Lindsay Lohan wore an embroidered strapless gown from the Ashi Studio F/W 2025 Couture collection. The fitted silhouette featured black satin bust detailing, sculpted hips, and ornate embroidery throughout the gown. She styled the couture look with soft blonde waves and minimal jewelry.

Chase Infiniti attended the event in a floral printed ruched gown by Maison Alaïa. The fitted black dress featured oversized white floral motifs, cap sleeves, and gathered detailing through the waist and skirt for a draped effect.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a periwinkle blue St. John wool silk suiting set composed of the brand’s Antonia Jacket and Maddie Wide Leg Pants. Styled by Ivy Coco, the monochromatic tailored look was paired with a crisp white blouse and black pointed pumps. Her hair was styled by Sharif Poston.

Who had your favorite look from the event?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction / JPASC24