Mary J. Blige in Beige Balmain Cotton Two-Piece for Houseguest Podcast Interview with Scott Evans

Mary J. Blige made an appearance on Scott Evans’ Houseguest podcast in a monochromatic beige Balmain look that delivered structured tailoring with a modern edge.

Styled by Jeremy Haynes, the ensemble featured a $2,990 cropped cotton jacket with exaggerated shoulders and flap detailing, paired with $1,690 high-waisted belted shorts accented by a bold gold buckle.

Underneath, Blige layered a neutral-toned bodysuit, keeping the palette cohesive while allowing the silhouette to take center stage. She completed the look with slouchy beige boots, adding dimension and texture to the outfit.

Her glam complemented the clean aesthetic, with makeup by Merrell Hollis and hair by Tym Wallace, who styled her in a sleek blonde bob that framed her face.

The look closely mirrored Balmain’s runway presentation, translating the brand’s signature structured tailoring into a wearable, off-duty moment for the interview setting.

Get yours at Balmain.com.

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📸: Tyren Redd