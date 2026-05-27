By Xavier Walker

Beauty, for Terry McDonald, has never been surface-level.

It is a ministry. It is confidence. It is healing. It is the quiet transformation that happens when someone looks in the mirror and recognizes their own power again.

As the founder and CEO of T McDonald Cosmetics, McDonald has created more than a beauty brand. She has built a movement grounded in faith, wellness, education, and empowerment. Her work speaks to the modern beauty consumer, the emerging artist, the runway model, and the everyday person searching for alignment between who they are and how they show up in the world.

With more than 13 years in the beauty industry, McDonald’s journey has been shaped by her work as a makeup artist, educator, mentor, and creative force. Her rise has not been defined solely by flawless application or high-performing products, but by the deeper purpose behind them.

“T McDonald Cosmetics is a clean, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand created to empower individuals to align their inner and outer beauty,” McDonald shared.

That philosophy is at the heart of everything she creates. T McDonald Cosmetics was built for beauty that feels intentional. The brand’s clean, vegan, and cruelty-free approach reflects McDonald’s commitment to products that support confidence without compromising values. But beyond formulation, the brand carries a message: beauty should not mask identity; it should help reveal it.

McDonald’s own story is deeply connected to that mission. Her work is rooted in empowerment, healing, and leading with faith. She understands beauty not only as an art form, but as a personal experience that can restore confidence and help people reconnect with themselves. That perspective has allowed her to create a brand that is both professional and personal, commercial and spiritual, polished and deeply human.

Her Barbudan and Jamaican heritage also informs her artistry. There is vibrancy in her creative direction, but also discipline. There is culture in her expression, but also universality. McDonald brings a distinctive point of view to beauty, one that honors where she comes from while creating space for others to feel seen, celebrated, and powerful.

Over the last several years, that vision has made her a sought-after leader for New York Fashion Week productions. As beauty teams become an increasingly important part of runway storytelling, McDonald has proven that strong beauty direction can elevate a designer’s collection, sharpen the visual identity of a show, and strengthen the confidence of the models who bring the garments to life.

Her work with Caribbean Fashion Collective is a clear example of that impact.

For CFC’s NYFW SS26 showcase, T McDonald Cosmetics served as the exclusive makeup sponsor, with McDonald leading as Head of Hair and Make-Up. The collaboration brought together fashion, culture, beauty, and purpose in a way that felt both intentional and necessary.

Founded by Xavier Walker, alongside co-founders Norka Vasquez and Stewella Daville, Caribbean Fashion Collective is dedicated to spotlighting designers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, with a special focus on Caribbean creatives. The platform has become a space where designers can expand their visibility, connect with new audiences, and present their work on a global fashion stage.

For McDonald, the partnership was more than a sponsorship. It was an alignment of values.

“I’m honored to partner with Caribbean Fashion Collective for NYFW SS26,” said McDonald. “This collaboration represents the perfect blend of artistry, culture, and purpose. My goal is to elevate each designer’s vision while empowering every model to feel confident and unstoppable on the runway.”

Backstage, that mission came to life. McDonald and her team worked to ensure that each beauty look supported the designer’s vision without overpowering it. The makeup was not treated as an afterthought; it became part of the storytelling. Each look helped frame the garments, highlight the models, and add cohesion to the overall runway presentation.

That is where McDonald’s leadership stands out. She understands that runway beauty requires more than talent. It requires preparation, communication, speed, discipline, and sensitivity to the creative vision of each designer. It also requires the ability to lead a team in a high-pressure environment while still creating a space where models and artists feel supported.

Her presence backstage brought that balance.

McDonald’s return for Caribbean Fashion Collective’s upcoming September 10 show speaks to the strength of the partnership and the impact of her contribution. Her continued involvement reflects a shared commitment to excellence, cultural representation, and the elevation of designers and models who deserve to be seen on major fashion platforms.

Norka Vasquez and Stewella Daville, Co-Founders of Caribbean Fashion Collective, previously praised McDonald’s creative leadership and spirit of service.

“Terry brings a rare combination of creative excellence and genuine passion for uplifting others. Her vision and talent will be a major asset to our designers, models, and the overall production. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with her.”

That passion for uplifting others extends far beyond the runway.

Through T McDonald Cosmetics, McDonald has created pathways for students, emerging makeup artists, and beauty professionals to gain real industry experience. The brand has offered opportunities through production sponsorships, photoshoots, events, and internships, giving rising artists access to spaces where they can learn, grow, and build confidence in their craft.

As an educator, McDonald offers beauty classes, mentorship, and self-discovery workshops designed to support both technical development and personal growth. Her work with makeup artists and hair stylists is centered on more than skill-building. It is about helping creatives understand their value, refine their voice, and step into professional environments with confidence.

That commitment matters in an industry where access can often determine opportunity. McDonald is not simply opening doors for herself; she is helping others walk through them.

T McDonald Cosmetics has continued to expand its presence through beauty expos, makeup events, photoshoots, and fashion productions. The brand has been spotlighted across independent media platforms and publications, including Vogue, while continuing to build recognition for its clean, vegan, and cruelty-free products.

Still, McDonald’s greatest impact may not be measured only by press placements or runway credits. It can be seen in the artists she mentors, the models she empowers, the students she supports, and the communities that recognize themselves in her work.

At a time when the beauty industry is evolving, Terry McDonald represents a powerful kind of leadership: one that is rooted in purpose, strengthened by culture, and committed to transformation.

She is building a brand, but she is also building legacy.

And with every face touched, every artist guided, and every runway moment elevated, Terry McDonald continues to prove that beauty is not only something we wear. It is something we become.