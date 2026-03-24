Althea Mink: Patrice Taylor’s Atlanta Couture Brand Built on Legacy, Resilience, and Architectural Glamour

Althea Mink is more than a fashion brand—it is a reflection of legacy, resilience, and intentional design. Founded by Patrice Taylor aka @Ritchie_AltheaMink, the Atlanta-based couture house draws its name and spirit from Patrice’s great-grandmother, Althea, a Portuguese immigrant who worked for the United States Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. Taylor remembers her as a woman of presence and discipline, someone who approached life with elegance and strength.

One of Taylor’s earliest memories would later define the brand’s identity. “Whenever she put on her white mink coat and matching hat, she transformed—standing taller, walking with purpose.” That visual imprint of confidence in motion became the emotional foundation of Althea Mink. Even childhood discipline played a role in shaping her eye; being tasked with assisting in ordering church suits from catalogs sparked an early fascination with presentation and detail.

Though Taylor initially pursued music—taking singing, piano, and dance lessons—fashion surfaced early as a leadership outlet. At just ten years old, she organized and directed a church fashion show, designing and styling the looks herself. What others labeled as “bossy” revealed itself as creative direction and vision.

After the passing of her great-grandmother in 2016, Taylor experienced a season of grief that ultimately redirected her purpose. “I realized I needed to create something meaningful—something that would restore my sense of purpose and joy.” She began sewing consistently, eventually opening a store in a Maryland mall and formally launching Althea Mink. Without formal training or business mentorship, she encountered significant growing pains, leading to a pivotal decision in 2020 to relocate to Atlanta and rebuild from the ground up. “I did not have all the answers, but I had faith and conviction that this move was part of a greater purpose.”

Atlanta’s bold aesthetic aligned with her design philosophy. Althea Mink specializes in high-end couture inspired by international runway fashion, reimagined for women of all shapes and sizes. Taylor’s silhouettes are informed by architecture and sculpture, emphasizing structure and stature. “I create garments with structure and stature—pieces that stand tall,” she explains, highlighting her approach to dimension and form.

The Althea Mink woman is deliberate in her presence. She is confident, ambitious, and expressive without apology. As Taylor describes it, “Her presence commands attention without saying a word.” The garments are meant to amplify inner confidence rather than manufacture it.

Financial limitations have been among Taylor’s greatest challenges. Building an independent fashion house requires sustained capital for materials, labor, and visibility. “Often, I would invest in fabric with the hope that one sale would fund the next creation.” Over time, she learned to balance artistic integrity with commercial sustainability, finding a rhythm between couture and accessible luxury ready-to-wear pieces, typically priced between $400 and $2,000. Her intention is clear: luxury should feel attainable while maintaining craftsmanship and quality.

Resilience is woven into the seams of the brand. Taylor has spoken openly about personal hardship and how those experiences shaped her understanding of clothing as protection and expression. “Style is more than appearance—it is armor, identity, and empowerment.” For her, garments communicate strength before words are spoken.

Her upcoming spring and summer collection continues that narrative, drawing inspiration from global art and architecture to create immersive, transportive fashion moments. “Fashion should create a moment, a memory, and a sense of escape,” she says, reinforcing her belief that clothing can elevate experience.

Looking ahead, Taylor envisions Althea Mink on international red carpets, in major publications, and eventually operating from a Paris atelier. The long-term goal is global recognition as a respected couture house rooted in leadership, boldness, and uncompromising design.

At its core, Althea Mink is a testament to building with intention—and, as Taylor affirms, always doing it in style.

Follow Patrice at @Ritchie_AltheaMink, follow her brand @AltheaMink and learn more at AltheaMink.com.