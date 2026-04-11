Nia Long Wears Alex Perry Black Velvet Gown to the Michael Movie World Premiere + Jermaine Jackson, Prince, Blanket and More!

Nia Long attended the world premiere of Michael in a $3,000 black velvet gown by Alex Perry, opting for a strapless silhouette with structured tailoring and ruched detailing along the hips. The fitted design extended into a soft train, creating a streamlined shape on the red carpet. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and coordinating earrings, keeping the look focused on the gown’s texture and form.

Her glam featured a sleek pulled-back hairstyle and neutral makeup, complementing the understated elegance of the ensemble. The minimal styling allowed the velvet fabrication and sculpted construction to stand out, aligning with the formal tone of the premiere.

The event drew a crowd of notable attendees celebrating the upcoming film, including Jermaine Jackson, Prince Jackson, and Bigi (Formerly Blanket) Jackson, and Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar, who plays him in the film.

See even more pics from the premiere below:

Jermaine Jackson and wife Maday

The Jackson men including Michael’s sons Prince and Bigi (Formerly Blanket)

Jaafar Jackson

📸: Getty / IG Reproduction