Cardi B in Custom Jenna X1000 and Jordyn Woods in Custom Tailored by Zunyda at the New York Knicks NBA Finals

The New York Knicks NBA Finals brought out some serious star power — and the fashion delivered to match. Cardi B and Jordyn Woods both showed up and showed out courtside, making a strong case for the arena as the new fashion front row.

Cardi B performed during halftime in a custom Jenna X1000 croc set, bold, body-conscious, and entirely on brand for the Bronx native. The custom croc-embossed look was crafted by Jenna X1000, a designer known for delivering high-impact, custom creations for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Jordyn Woods was equally on point, wearing a custom Tailored by Zunyda look to support her boyfriend, Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. The two were joined by Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, making it a full family affair.

The three were caught on camera chatting courtside, a moment that captured the energy of what has become one of the most stylish sporting events of the season.

Cardi B also took a moment to connect with the Woods family, making the interaction one of the night’s most talked-about moments off the court.

Video Credit: @day1fidale