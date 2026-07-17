Simone Biles Stuns in Custom Eman Alajlan Gold Gown, Jonathan Owens in Maestro Philippe at 2026 ESPY Awards

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens brought old Hollywood glamour to the 2026 ESPY Awards, coordinating in rich, complementary tones for the star-studded evening.

Owens wore a custom brown tuxedo from Maestro Philippe, featuring satin lapels and a matching bow tie, finished with a boutonniere for a polished, formal touch.

Biles stunned in a custom gold silk gown from Eman Alajlan, featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, a draped bodice, and a dramatic high-low skirt with a voluminous train. She completed the look with Le Silla heels and a diamond necklace, keeping the accessories elegant and understated against the gown’s striking metallic sheen.

The couple’s glam team included hairstylist Justin Revenge and makeup artist Ashley Stewart, who polished off their red carpet-ready looks. Stylist Marc Mogul coordinated the pairing for a cohesive, elevated moment as a couple.

Photo Credit: @sonejr