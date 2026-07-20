Shakira Wows at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in Custom Crystal-Embellished Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi

Shakira took the stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium wearing a custom Roberto Cavalli look by Fausto Puglisi, embellished with Swarovski crystals.

The two-piece set was crafted in a custom “Ray of Sunset” print, exclusively developed for Shakira in golden hour hues with vibrant pink accents, inspired by Roberto Cavalli’s iconic Ray of Gold motif. The look featured a Roberto Cavalli bodysuit with a deep criss-cross neckline and side cut-outs, paired with a skirt draped using the moulage technique. The skirt was constructed from embroidered and fringed satin chiffon strips in both the “Ray of Sunset” print and solid vibrant pink satin chiffon, cut in varying lengths to enhance Shakira’s movement throughout the choreography.

The bodysuit was entirely hand-embroidered with more than 200,000 Swarovski crystals, combining Flat Back Hotfix crystals and Chaton stones. The embroidery followed the print’s motif, creating a rich gradient of sunset hues in warm shades of pink, orange, and citrine. The intricate embellishment required more than 120 hours of hand embroidery and over two weeks of craftsmanship, with the interplay of the two crystal cuts enhancing both surface brilliance and dimensional depth for a luminous finish.

The 34 ballerinas performing alongside Shakira wore a single look variation: a two-piece ensemble comprising a criss-cross bodysuit and matching skirt, rendered in the “Ray of Sunset” print in vibrant shades of orange and yellow, echoing Shakira’s custom stage costume for a cohesive visual identity throughout the performance.

Shakira’s look was styled by Nicolas Bru.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli