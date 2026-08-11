Claire Life: Kicking Off MVAAFF With the C Suite Luncheon Featuring Phylicia Rashad, Letoya Luckett, and More!

Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival is officially underway, and I kicked things off in the best way possible: at the C-Suite Luncheon, celebrating legacy and joy in a room full of extraordinary women.

The guest list read like a who’s who of women doing the work, including LeToya Luckett, LaToya S. Evans, Megan Bailey, Joy-Ann Reid, and more. Guests were treated to the wisdom of the incomparable Phylicia Rashad, who spoke on the importance of staying enthusiastic about art and work, a reminder that landed with everyone in the room.

For the occasion, I wore a look combining an Andrea Iyamah short set, Maison Alaïa heels, and 12PM Studios sunglasses.

Stay tuned for more from Martha’s Vineyard Style and continued coverage throughout Martha’s Vineyard.

A special thank you to Femelle Collective and LaToya S. Evans for making sure I had a seat at the table.

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Photo credit: R3yan