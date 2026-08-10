How Angel Reese Became a Cultural Force: Barbie, Reebok, Victoria’s Secret, and WNBA History

It’s been a career-defining year for Angel Reese, and she’s only getting started.

From a blockbuster trade to Atlanta to shattering WNBA records, the 24-year-old has cemented her place not just as one of the league’s most dominant players, but as a cultural force whose influence extends far beyond the basketball court.

## A New Chapter in Atlanta

The offseason brought a major change when Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream, and the move proved to be the perfect fit. Atlanta—often called the “Hollywood of the South”—offered Reese the ideal stage for her on-court dominance and her growing business portfolio. She quickly became the face of the franchise, bringing her signature energy, unapologetic persona, and industry connections to a city that embraced her fully.

Reese hit the ground running. She set a new Atlanta Dream record for offensive rebounds in a season, surpassing Brionna Jones, and continues to lead the league in rebounds per game. Her on-court production has been nothing short of elite, averaging a double-double for the third consecutive season with career-high numbers across the board.

## Making History on the Court

Reese has been rewriting the WNBA record books at an unbelievable pace.

In June, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, achieving the milestone in just 79 games—ten games faster than the previous record holder, Tina Charles. She’s also the fastest to reach 70 career double-doubles, a testament to her consistency and relentless work ethic. With 21 double-doubles this season, she leads the league and shows no signs of slowing down.

Image by Reebok in collaboration with Barbie

## Beyond the Court: Collaborations with Victoria’s Secret, Reebok, and Barbie

Reese’s influence has expanded well beyond basketball. She’s become one of the most sought-after faces in fashion and pop culture, landing major collaborations that reflect her unique brand of power and grace.

**Victoria’s Secret**: Reese made history as the first WNBA player to front a global campaign for Victoria’s Secret, starring in “The Season of Strapless” campaign. Shot in Barbados, the campaign spotlights the brand’s summer assortment across lingerie, swimwear, and fragrance. “Partnering with Angel Reese—a true cultural force and boundary pusher who embodies both power and grace—was the perfect way to bring our new campaign to life,” said Adam Selman, Victoria’s Secret’s chief creative officer. The campaign marked a full-circle moment for Reese, who made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut the previous year.

Angel Reese wearing Laquan Smith, Hair by Arrogant Tae, Make up by Latisha Chancey.

**Reebok**: Reese continues to elevate her partnership with Reebok, where she has her own signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1. The shoe blends performance innovation with expressive design, featuring her signature logo, Reebok’s Energy Return System technology, and a molded TPU upper inspired by her elegance and strength. The collaboration recently expanded with the Reebok x Barbie: Angel Reese 1 shoes, a bold pink colorway that fuses Reese’s “Bayou Barbie” nickname with performance basketball design.

**Barbie**: In a true dream come true, Mattel released an official Angel Reese Barbie doll, making her just the second WNBA player—after Sue Bird—to receive the honor. The doll features Reese in her signature pink game-day look, complete with her leg sleeve and headband. “Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me,” Reese said. “It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

## A Platform That Reaches Far Beyond the Court

Reese’s influence extends to the media world as well. She’s used her platform to have meaningful conversations, recently appearing on the IMO podcast with former First Lady Michelle Obama to discuss her journey and the highs and lows of her WNBA career.

Between her podcast appearances, her growing roster of brand partnerships, and her record-breaking performance on the court, Reese has proven that she’s not just a basketball player—she’s a movement.

From Atlanta to the world, Angel Reese is showing the next generation that there are no limits to what they can achieve. And this year, she’s backed it up every step of the way.