Who Wore it Better? Angel Reese Vs. Kandi in Miss Circle’s Tweed Skirt Set + Find a Link to Purchase!

Angel Reese and Kandi Burruss both stepped out in a black and white tweed look by Miss Circle, putting their own spin on the coordinated set. The ensemble featured a $249 Sadie Black & White Tweed High Collar Belted Mini Jacket paired with a $129 Sandra Black & White Tweed Mini Skirt.

WNBA star Angel Reese wore the set as she arrived for her regular season debut with the Atlanta Dream. Reese paired the look with sleek accessories for a sporty-meets-polished moment ahead of the game.

Kandi Burruss first wore the Miss Circle separates during an appearance on Good Night New York TV. Styled by D. Hawk, Kandi added black stockings and Saint Laurent pumps, giving the tweed look a more classic and evening-ready feel.

Both women interpreted the set in distinct ways, with Angel leaning toward a modern courtside arrival look while Kandi opted for a polished television appearance ensemble.

Both look 💣 but who wore it better?

Shop the look here and here.

📸: WNBA / @morrisde