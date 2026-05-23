Win a Florek NY Shell Bag: As Worn by Jackie Aina, Kandi, Claire Sulmers, and More!



If you haven’t heard of Florek NY yet, consider this your introduction to the luxury accessories brand that’s been quietly making its mark on the fashion world. With sculptural silhouettes that feel more like wearable art than everyday handbags, Florek NY is the kind of discovery that makes you wonder how you ever dressed without one. And right now, they’re giving one away.



The Bag Everyone Is Carrying



Florek NY’s signature shell bags have become the must-have accessory for women who know that a great bag doesn’t just hold your essentials — it makes a statement. With bold gold shell hardware, luxe finishes, and a silhouette that commands a room, these pieces sit at the intersection of fashion, culture, and artistry.



“Sculptural silhouettes, luxe finishes, bold gold shell hardware — these bags are fashion, culture, and artistry in one standout accessory.”



It’s no surprise that some of the most stylish Bombshells around have already embraced the brand. The Florek NY community includes heavy hitters across beauty, music, and lifestyle: Jackie Aina, Kandi, Claire Sulmers, Amiraa Vee, Kerry Spence, Team Terra, Annie Semieux, and more.



From glam evening events to effortlessly chic street style moments, the shell bag has proven it can do it all — and look exceptional every single time. When a bag earns the stamp of approval from this caliber of tastemakers, you pay attention.



Why Florek NY Matters Right Now

Claire Sulmers at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)



In a market saturated with the same old silhouettes, Florek NY is doing something genuinely different. The brand’s commitment to bold, artistic design puts it firmly in the conversation around Black designers who are redefining luxury on their own terms — crafting pieces that don’t follow trends, they create them.



The shell motif itself carries cultural resonance: organic, timeless, and unmistakably original. Whether you’re wearing head-to-toe neutrals or your most vibrant outfit, a Florek NY shell bag is the punctuation mark your look has been missing.



How to Enter the Giveaway

Follow Florek NY on Instagram. Comment with the bag style you’d love to own. Tag a friend who needs one in their collection. Enter by June 1st. Winner announced the following week — one bag of your choice.



Giveaways come and go, but the chance to win a piece from a brand this exciting doesn’t come around often. Whether you’re a longtime Florek NY admirer or discovering the brand for the first time, this is your moment. Head to Florek NY on Instagram and enter before June 1st.

And if you don’t win? Now you know exactly what to add to your wishlist.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Tina Odjaghian, Micah McDonald, Claire Sulmers and Wayman Bannerman attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Cocktail Celebrating the FTUS 2026 Finalists at Private Residence on February 03, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)



