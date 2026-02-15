Claire’s Life: Front Row at Christian Siriano with Jackie Aina, Whoopi Goldberg, Monica, Althea Mink, and More!

I always kick off New York Fashion Week with the Christian Siriano show!

This season was all about volume and textures, witnessed by voluminous tops and dress, and gowns accented with sequins, feathers, chains, and more!

The front row was just as iconic as the designs on the runway!

I grabbed pix with Monique and Mia Rodriguez, Jackie Aina, Jerome Lamaar, and Patrice Taylor of Althea Mink, who made my fur look:

Backstage, I was juiced to grab a pic with Whoopi Goldberg and Monica, along with Christian himself!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: <> attends Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2026 on February 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Today is day 3 of New York Fashion Week…I’m just trying to keep up!

Keep it locked here for even more from New York Fashion Week!

Images; Salvatore DeMaio/Takii Nicole