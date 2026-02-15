Claire’s Life: Front Row at Christian Siriano with Jackie Aina, Whoopi Goldberg, Monica, Althea Mink, and More!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

I always kick off New York Fashion Week with the Christian Siriano show!

This season was all about volume and textures, witnessed by voluminous tops and dress, and gowns accented with sequins, feathers, chains, and more!

The front row was just as iconic as the designs on the runway!

I grabbed pix with Monique and Mia Rodriguez, Jackie Aina, Jerome Lamaar, and Patrice Taylor of Althea Mink, who made my fur look:

Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More IMG 5245
Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More IMG 5210

Backstage, I was juiced to grab a pic with Whoopi Goldberg and Monica, along with Christian himself!

Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More IMG 5209
888 Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More Rotated
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: <> attends Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2026 on February 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Today is day 3 of New York Fashion Week…I’m just trying to keep up!

Keep it locked here for even more from New York Fashion Week!

Images; Salvatore DeMaio/Takii Nicole

