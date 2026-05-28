Ciara Miller Wore a Dipetsa SS26 Rope Fringe Look at the Summer House Reunion

Ciara Miller made her presence known at the Summer House reunion, arriving in a look that was anything but ordinary. The reality television personality wore a Dipetsa SS26 piece from the label’s Archaeology of Self collection — a sculptural rope fringe bralette paired with a draped maxi skirt, both constructed from the brand’s signature intricately looped rope detailing.

The Greek label, founded by Demetra Pinsent, has built a reputation for designs that blur the line between fashion and art. The Archaeology of Self collection drew on themes of identity, memory, and the body, with each piece functioning almost as a wearable sculpture. Miller’s look embodied that ethos, with the cascading rope fringe creating dramatic movement that translated seamlessly on screen.

The look was captured and shared by makeup artist Kase, who also handled Miller’s beauty for the appearance.

📸: IG/Reproduction