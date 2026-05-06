Claire’s Life: The 2026 Met Gala Wearing a Khaled & Marwan La Madeleine Gown and Jewelry by The Iconic Timepieces

Happy Day after the day After the Met Gala!

I gotta be honest: After 20 years of doing Fashion Bomb Daily, it takes a bit longer to recover from big nights. But also, after 20 years of doing Fashion Bomb Daily, I am now a regular at the Met Gala!

God is Great!

This year was the 2nd year of Fashion Bomb Daily covering Fashion’s Biggest Night from the Carpet. It is always an adrenaline rush and a special moment to observe the industry’s creativity and brightest stars shine at center stage, all in support of institutions that champion the arts.

This year, we partnered with French media outlet Vendetta Dailly to bring you minute to minute videos and style. I’m sure y’all remember back when I moved to Paris in 2008? Well, my affinity for France came in handy, as it has allowed me to forge fabulous relationships with French companies like this. While I focused on interviews, Vendetta got to work uploading videos in real time.

For the occasion, I harkened back to my love of all things French with a custom couture creation by Lebanese designer Khaled and Marwan. We collaborated closely on the look, and since the theme was “Fashion Is Art,” I decided to literally wear artwork—featuring a painting by Marie-Guillemine Benoist of a Black woman known today as Portrait of Madeleine. Created in 1800, the piece came during a brief period when slavery had been abolished in France, and it is powerful because the subject is presented as the sole focus—dignified, centered, and fully human—at a time when Black figures were typically portrayed as slaves or accessories in European art.

It was interesting to see the interpretations of the theme. I feel like most guests leaned into the “body” aspect—adding painted hands onto their garments or referencing anatomy with skeletal elements, like Beyoncé. There were many standout looks, but my favorite had to be Emma Chamberlain in Mugler—she truly looked like a walking piece of art.

Bravo!

I can tell you from experience that getting it right for the Met Gala is HARD WORK!

So kudos to everyone who showed up and showed out. And thank you to my team for making my 2nd Met Gala so special.

Next year, my goal is to walk the red carpet as a guest. Hold me to it!

Hair: Becky with the Good Hair installed by Tyra’s Hair Experience.

Makeup: Derrick Rutledge

Nails: Truly Your Nails

Jewelry: The Iconic Timepieces

Special thank you again to Khaled & Marwan for my beautiful custom gown that took 7,700 hours to create.

Thanks to my team: Jodi, Obehi, Kathleen, Roy, and Wenny for helping us with Met Gala coverage. You’re the bomb!

Now, off to my next adventure.

Smootches!

Images: Rodney Pointer