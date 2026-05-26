The Top 5 Best Dressed at the 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas: Queen Latifah in Christian Siriano, Teyana Taylor in Purple Balenciaga, Mariah the Scientist, and More!

The 2026 American Music Awards took place in Las Vegas, delivering a night of bold fashion moments on the blue carpet. From sculptural gowns to sharp tailoring, celebrities pulled out all the stops. Below, find the top 5 most liked looks:

1.Queen Latifah in Christian Siriano Fall 2026

Queen Latifah was the host for the festivities, and attended with her wife Eboni, son Rebel, and family friend Kaavia James in a Christian Siriano floor-length faux fur coat featuring an oversized collar and dramatic sweep. Her fam was fly in Thom Browne.

2.Mariah the Scientist in Ann Demeulemeester

Mariah the Scientist wore a cream embellished military-style cropped jacket with feather cuff detailing, silver button hardware, and a matching satin maxi skirt with a dramatic train.

3. Amaya in Larrianna

Love Island Star Amaya Elizabeth turned heads in a gold cut out dress by Larrianna.

4. Teyana Taylor in Balenciaga Fall 2026

Teyana Taylor attended with her daughters Rue and Junie in a Balenciaga Fall 2026 purple strapless ruched gown featuring a thigh-high slit, off-shoulder drape, and dramatic sweeping train.

5. Jana Craig in Rat and Boa

Love Island Star Jana Craig also nabbed a spot on our best dressed list in a viral Rat and Boa Fabienne dress.

Who was your fave? Vote here:

See more looks below:

Tinashe arrived in a Blumarine FW26 RTW white sheer lace off-shoulder gown with long sleeves and a floor-length silhouette, accessorized with a statement silver choker necklace.

Hilary Duff brought old-school glamour in a silver Rabanne chainmail plunge-neck maxi dress, paired with silver heels — a nod to the house’s iconic metal mesh heritage.

Glorilla shined in custom yellow Sir Babajagne look, styled by EJ King.

Karol G made a striking appearance in a Natalia Fedner x Brett Alan Nelson black sheer crochet mesh long-sleeve top with deconstructed fringe hem, paired with a dramatic black taffeta ball skirt.

Jordan Chiles attended in a Rahul Mishra FW25 Couture embellished navy jacket with gold eyelet and crystal detailing, paired with wide-leg black trousers.

Maluma suited up in a Boss FW26 RTW Look 11 grey double-breasted suit with a paisley tie and black boots, styled by Stephanie Escobar.

Busta Rhymes made a statement in a white Bottega Veneta oversized structured jacket with a floral corsage shoulder detail and black wide-leg leather trousers.

Who Had your favorite look of the night?

Videos: John Pascarella