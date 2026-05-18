Demi Moore in Pink Silk Matieres Fecales at the “Paper Tiger” Premiere During the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore made an appearance at the “Paper Tiger” premiere during the 79th Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink silk Matières Fécales Fall/Winter 2026 look titled “The One Percent.”
The actress and Cannes jury member wore the brand’s “Wrapped Silk Déchiré Debutante Ball Gown,” a structured silhouette featuring exaggerated bow detailing at the neckline, sculpted draping through the bodice, and a voluminous skirt layered with pink tulle.
The bright silk fabrication and oversized proportions gave the couture-inspired look a dramatic presence on the Cannes red carpet.
Moore completed the ensemble with “Christian Louboutin in collaboration with Matières Fécales” pumps, coordinating with the monochromatic palette of the gown.
Styled by Brad Goreski, the look continued Moore’s recent run of architectural and statement-making fashion moments throughout the festival.
📸: Getty Images C/O Lucien Pages