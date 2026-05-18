Demi Moore in Pink Silk Matieres Fecales at the “Paper Tiger” Premiere During the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore made an appearance at the “Paper Tiger” premiere during the 79th Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink silk Matières Fécales Fall/Winter 2026 look titled “The One Percent.”

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Jury Member Demi Moore attends the “Paper Tiger” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The actress and Cannes jury member wore the brand’s “Wrapped Silk Déchiré Debutante Ball Gown,” a structured silhouette featuring exaggerated bow detailing at the neckline, sculpted draping through the bodice, and a voluminous skirt layered with pink tulle.

The bright silk fabrication and oversized proportions gave the couture-inspired look a dramatic presence on the Cannes red carpet.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Jury Member Demi Moore attends the “Paper Tiger” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Moore completed the ensemble with “Christian Louboutin in collaboration with Matières Fécales” pumps, coordinating with the monochromatic palette of the gown.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Jury Member Demi Moore attends the “Paper Tiger” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

Styled by Brad Goreski, the look continued Moore’s recent run of architectural and statement-making fashion moments throughout the festival.

📸: Getty Images C/O Lucien Pages