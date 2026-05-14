J LO Takes NYC in Vintage Blush Jean Paul Gaultier and Dolce & Gabanna Spring 2026 Suit with Boxers

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Jennifer Lopez delivered two distinct fashion moments while out in New York City, stepping out in tailored neutral looks styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

90909 J LO Takes NYC In Vintage Blush Jean Paul Gaultier And Dolce Gabanna Spring 2026 Suit With Boxers

For her first look, Lopez wore a vintage Spring/Summer 2004 Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble featuring a blush-toned structured jacket with sheer corset-inspired paneling paired with an asymmetrical satin midi skirt with ruffled hem detailing. She accessorized with metallic ankle-strap heels and jewelry by Isabel Delgado Jewelry in collaboration with Marie Lichtenberg.

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For her second look, Lopez embraced “Office Romance Day” in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble featuring an oversized taupe blazer layered over a black lace bra top with coordinating relaxed trousers detailed with an exposed striped drawstring waistband.

Oversized sunglasses, layered gold jewelry, and a leopard-print clutch added a downtown-inspired edge to the look.

4 J LO Takes NYC In Vintage Blush Jean Paul Gaultier And Dolce Gabanna Spring 2026 Suit With Boxers

Her glam was completed with makeup by Ernesto Casillas and hair by Danielle Priano, with styling assistance by Hannah Margeson.

3 J LO Takes NYC In Vintage Blush Jean Paul Gaultier And Dolce Gabanna Spring 2026 Suit With Boxers

The two looks showcased Lopez’s signature balance of tailored sophistication and dramatic silhouettes while highlighting both archival fashion and modern luxury styling.

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Which is your fave?

Photo Credit: Omega Guzman

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