Monica Wore a Custom MCM Monogram Set and Brandy Wore a Custom Cross Colours Look at the Roots Picnic + Pix of Shad Moss, Fabolous, and More!

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Two icons, one stage. Monica and Brandy linked up backstage at the Roots Picnic, and the fashion was just as iconic as the moment itself.

Monica Wore A Custom MCM Monogram Set And Brandy Wore A Custom Cross Colours Look At The Roots Picnic Pix Of Shad Moss Fabolous And More Image 1780331895 1

Monica arrived in a custom MCM monogram leather baseball jersey and matching trousers, paired with tan boots — a look that was equal parts streetwear and luxury. The cognac-toned ensemble featured MCM’s signature Visetos pattern throughout, making for a head-to-toe statement that was hard to miss.

10 Monica Wore A Custom MCM Monogram Set And Brandy Wore A Custom Cross Colours Look At The Roots Picnic Pix Of Shad Moss Fabolous And More

Brandy complemented the energy in a custom Cross Colours black multicolor patchwork oversized jumpsuit, accessorized with a red LA cap and gold chain necklace. The look nodded to the brand’s roots in 90s hip-hop culture while feeling entirely current.

6 Monica Wore A Custom MCM Monogram Set And Brandy Wore A Custom Cross Colours Look At The Roots Picnic Pix Of Shad Moss Fabolous And More

Together, the duo delivered a masterclass in custom dressing — proving that when icons show up, they show up fully.

Catch video of Brandy’s performance below:

And Monica here:

Check out a few more pix from the event below:

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Monica Wore A Custom MCM Monogram Set And Brandy Wore A Custom Cross Colours Look At The Roots Picnic Pix Of Shad Moss Fabolous And Moreimage 1780331836 3

Photo Credit: @TheRealNicoleeeeee

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