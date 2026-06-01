Monica Wore a Custom MCM Monogram Set and Brandy Wore a Custom Cross Colours Look at the Roots Picnic + Pix of Shad Moss, Fabolous, and More!

Two icons, one stage. Monica and Brandy linked up backstage at the Roots Picnic, and the fashion was just as iconic as the moment itself.

Monica arrived in a custom MCM monogram leather baseball jersey and matching trousers, paired with tan boots — a look that was equal parts streetwear and luxury. The cognac-toned ensemble featured MCM’s signature Visetos pattern throughout, making for a head-to-toe statement that was hard to miss.

Brandy complemented the energy in a custom Cross Colours black multicolor patchwork oversized jumpsuit, accessorized with a red LA cap and gold chain necklace. The look nodded to the brand’s roots in 90s hip-hop culture while feeling entirely current.

Together, the duo delivered a masterclass in custom dressing — proving that when icons show up, they show up fully.

Catch video of Brandy’s performance below:

And Monica here:

Check out a few more pix from the event below:

Photo Credit: @TheRealNicoleeeeee