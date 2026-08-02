Lil Kim and Royal Reign, Danileigh and Daughter Velour, Angela Simmons and More Take Over the 17th Annual Amazon Kids Back-to-School Fashion Show

Back-to-school season officially kicked off in New York City as the 17th Annual Amazon Kids Back-to-School Fashion Show, presented by Rookie Kids, returned to Iron23 in Chelsea. The star-studded evening, streamed live nationwide on Amazon Live, brought together celebrity families for a night celebrating fashion, family, and fall’s biggest kids’ style trends ahead of the new school year.

Now in its seventeenth year, the Rookie Kids Fashion Show has become one of New York’s most anticipated family fashion events, pairing professional children’s models with the kids of A-list guests on a single runway. This season’s presentation showcased collections from Nike, Levi’s, Lacoste, Converse, and Hurley, offering families an early look at the styles set to define the shopping season. Swipe through to see who popped out.

Ice-T and Coco arrived with their daughter Chanel for a relaxed family moment on set, with Ice-T in a black Supreme jacket and LA cap and Coco in an Ed Hardy dragon-print set. Coco later posed solo, striking a pose in the same black bodysuit and dragon-embroidered leggings.

Angela Simmons brought her son Sutton to the runway show, the two coordinating in shades of blue in front of the event’s step-and-repeat.

DaniLeigh posed with her daughter Velour backstage, the singer in a cream Nike pullover and black denim skirt while her daughter matched in a pink zip-up set and white sneakers.

The evening’s biggest talking point, however, came from Lil’ Kim, who supported her daughter Royal Reign as the twelve-year-old walked the runway. It marked another chapter in a tradition that began when Royal first walked the Rookie Kids runway during New York Fashion Week in 2023. Video of the mother-daughter duo at the event quickly went viral, racking up millions of views online.

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From the front row to backstage, the Amazon Kids Back-to-School Fashion Show once again proved that some of fashion’s most stylish moments happen off the runway entirely, in the quiet, candid moments between famous parents and their kids. With over 5 billion media impressions generated throughout its run, the Rookie Kids show remains a back-to-school staple, and this year’s family-filled lineup made clear why it keeps growing.

Photos: Fresh Made IT