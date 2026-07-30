Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Serve Glam Looks at the Season 17 Reunion

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunited for their highly anticipated Season 17 reunion, and an emerald green moment dominated the fashion story of the night, with jewel tones and metallics rounding out the rest of the lineup.

Photos: JC Jones

Shamea Morton stepped out in a gold gown by Lena Berisha, paired with a Cartier watch and Rene Caovilla shoes, styled by Shenell Welch.

Kelli Potter wore a black gown by Lena Berisha, accessorized with Chanel jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sean Cason

Phaedra Parks turned heads in a gown by Zhivago, styled with Gucci shoes, an Oscar Heyman bracelet, Anayah Jewellery earrings, and necklaces by Xiv Karats.

Erick Robinson

Cynthia Bailey wore a custom Zang Toi Couture creation, a nod to her early modeling days as one of the designer’s original muses, paired with Lelet NY jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Drew Sidora chose a black gown by David Koma via The Ivy Showroom, finished with jewelry from Nadri and Sterling Forever.

Porsha Williams stunned in an emerald green gown by Fjolla Haxhismajli, complete with a matching feather boa and jeweled accents from House of Emmanuele, Styled by Jeremy Haynes.

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Pinky Cole rounded out the green moment in a $1,100 Geisha V-Neck Gown by Bronx Banco, styled with a crystal choker.

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Angela Oakley closed out the night in a custom gold fringe gown by Pajtim Raci.

K Michelle’s look coming soon.

Until then, who had your favorite look from the Reunion?