WNBA All-Star 2026: Kelsey Plum in Hermès, A’ja Wilson in Rahul Mishra, and More Red Carpet Looks From Chicago

WNBA All-Star Weekend touched down in Chicago, and the league’s biggest stars brought their fashion A-game to the carpet. From sequined corsets to lace jumpsuits, here are the standout looks from the night.

Kelsey Plum showed up for her fifth All-Star weekend in a navy Hermès Spring 2026 halter top and trouser set, proving once again why she’s one of the league’s most consistent style players.

A’ja Wilson took over the tunnel in a Rahul Mishra sequined corset maxi dress, complete with a sheer overlay and embellished detailing, styled by Icon Tips.

Rickea Jackson arrived on the Orange Carpet in a dark blue Brielle Eau De Nuit bodysuit featuring sheer mesh sleeves and a satin corset detail, paired with a matching Eau De Nuit midi skirt.

DiJonai Carrington posed for her photo op in a Boiscamp lace jumpsuit, the Bethlehem One Piece, cut with a waist cutout and one-shoulder neckline in sheer floral lace, styled by Trey Howard.

Flau’jae Johnson brought texture to the tunnel in a Bent Kahina wool knit polka bomber and trouser set from the brand’s Men’s collection.

Kiki Iriafen went dramatic in a black lace and feather gown by Do Long, finished with sheer gloves by Norma Kamali, jewelry by Erickson Beamon, and shoes by Sam Edelman, styled by Mickey Freeman.

Paige Bueckers kept it sharp in a sleeveless button-down shirt with tie by The Row and wide-leg trousers by Louis Vuitton, styled by Jason Bolden.

From tailored minimalism to full-on drama, WNBA All-Star Weekend proved the league’s style game is only getting stronger. We’ll be watching to see what the players bring to the court next.

Photos: Getty / WNBA

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