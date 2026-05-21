Dess Dior in Vintage Giuseppe Zanotti Shell Heels and Jayda Cheaves in Balenciaga Caution Tape Pumps at an Atlanta Dream WNBA Game

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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You ask, we answer! Fashion Bomb Accessories reader Sasha C. Benan asked, “Hello! Do you know what heels they’re both wearing? Thank you xx”

Dess Dior In Vintage Giuseppe Zanotti Shell Heels And Jayda Cheaves In Balenciaga Caution Tape Pumps At An Atlanta Dream WNBA Game Image 1779478273 1

Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves attended an Atlanta Dream WNBA game in statement footwear paired with exotic Birkin bags. Dess Dior wore vintage Giuseppe Zanotti embellished shell heels featuring stacked cowrie shell detailing and multicolored beading across the straps. The vintage heels are no longer available.

Jayda Cheaves opted for Balenciaga caution tape knife pumps paired with black leather pants and a blue Birkin bag. The pointed pumps featured Balenciaga’s signature knife silhouette with graphic caution tape-inspired detailing. The style is also no longer available.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

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