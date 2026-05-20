Gunna Flexes in Cannes with Girlfriend Brixana in YSL and more!

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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At the Cannes Film Festival, Gunna stepped out in a black double-breasted Saint Laurent tuxedo styled by Bobby Wesley.

Gunna Flexes In Cannes With Girlfriend Brixana In YSL And More

The rapper completed the monochromatic look with layered Messika jewelry, dark shades, and patent leather shoes for the appearance in Cannes.

89898 Gunna Flexes In Cannes With Girlfriend Brixana In YSL And More

He was later spotted alongside his girlfriend Brixana while attending festivities during the festival. The coordinated outing added to the growing list of celebrity style moments emerging from the South of France this season.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

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