Gunna Flexes in Cannes with Girlfriend Brixana in YSL and more!

At the Cannes Film Festival, Gunna stepped out in a black double-breasted Saint Laurent tuxedo styled by Bobby Wesley.

The rapper completed the monochromatic look with layered Messika jewelry, dark shades, and patent leather shoes for the appearance in Cannes.

He was later spotted alongside his girlfriend Brixana while attending festivities during the festival. The coordinated outing added to the growing list of celebrity style moments emerging from the South of France this season.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction