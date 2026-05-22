On the Scene at the amfAR Cannes Gala: Eva Longoria in Red Sophie Couture, Heidi Klum in Black Corseted Sophie Couture, Zara Larsson in Roberto Cavalli, and More!

The stars stepped out in statement-making looks for the amfAR Cannes Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, serving dramatic silhouettes, vibrant color palettes, and couture craftsmanship on the red carpet. From sculpted gowns to flowing chiffon and crystal embellishments, celebrities embraced high glamour for one of the festival’s most anticipated nights.

Eva Longoria arrived in a red Sophie Couture gown featuring a strapless neckline, crystal embellishments, and a fitted mermaid silhouette. The textured gown was paired with diamond jewelry and soft waves, creating a monochromatic red carpet moment for the gala.

Heidi Klum posed with her son Henry and her Husband wearing a black Sophie Couture gown with a structured corset bodice, lace-up detailing, and an exaggerated ball skirt. The dramatic silhouette combined sheer lace accents with voluminous proportions, giving the look a couture-inspired finish.

Zara Larsson stepped onto the carpet in a Roberto Cavalli Spring 2006 vintage gown featuring gradient shades of orange, yellow, and green with cutout detailing and flowing chiffon panels. The draped silhouette and bold color palette delivered a resort-inspired statement for Cannes.

Lizzo made an appearance in a blue Robert Wun ensemble featuring sculptural curves, matching gloves, and diamond-inspired embellishments layered across the bodice. Statement jewelry and a short layered hairstyle completed the monochromatic look.

Whose look was your favorite?

Images: Amfar