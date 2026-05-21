Coco Jones in Ganni Zebra Print Cardigan and Matching Denim Shorts at Knicks ECF Game

Coco Jones arrived at the Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 to support the Cavs wearing a coordinated zebra print look by Ganni. The singer stepped out in a neutral-toned ensemble featuring a fitted animal motif cardigan paired with matching denim shorts, completing the courtside moment with long waves and minimal accessories.

The first piece in Coco’s look was a $325 Ganni Animal Motif Knitted Cardigan.

The long sleeve knit featured a cream base with brown and black zebra-inspired stripes throughout, finished with front buttons and subtle logo detailing. The fitted silhouette gave the casual courtside look a polished feel while keeping the statement print front and center.

She paired the cardigan with matching $327 Ganni Zebra Printed Denim Shorts.

The high-waisted shorts mirrored the cardigan’s animal motif pattern and added a coordinated finish to the outfit. The structured denim fabrication balanced the softness of the knit top, creating a matching set moment that blended sporty and fashion-forward elements for the playoff appearance.

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Photo Credit: Mark Red Studios