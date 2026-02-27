On the Scene at Roberto Cavalli Fall 2026 in Milan: Olandria, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Didi Stone and More in Animal Prints, Sheer Lace and Feathered Gowns

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2026 show in Milan’s Affori district, capturing standout street style moments from attendees and stars including Olandria, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Didi Stone and more. From bold bodycon silhouettes to statement outerwear and head-turning accessories, guests leaned into Cavalli’s signature codes while adding their own perspective.

On the runway, Roberto Cavalli delivered a Fall 2026 lineup rooted in dark romance, texture, and sensuality. Sheer zebra-striped bodysuits, sculpted peplum minis, and sharply tailored suiting set the tone. Lace, devoré florals, and glossy patent trousers introduced depth and contrast throughout the collection.

Signature Cavalli elements—animal motifs, body-skimming silhouettes, and dramatic outerwear—were woven seamlessly into the presentation. Voluminous fur coats layered over embellished bralettes and low-slung trousers emphasized proportion play, while feathered gowns and ruffled high-low dresses moved with fluidity down the runway. Sheer mermaid silhouettes balanced structure with softness, reinforcing the collection’s interplay between strength and sensuality.

A predominantly noir palette anchored the show, punctuated by saturated fuchsia and rich violet hues that provided a vivid counterpoint to the darker tones. The result was a cohesive yet dynamic offering that stayed true to the house’s aesthetic while evolving it for a new season.

Scroll for street style and runway highlights from Roberto Cavalli Fall 2026 in Milan.

What did you think of Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2026 collection, and who had your favorite look?

Stay tuned for my recap on TheBombLife.com!