Lauren Sanchez Bezos in White and Black Sergio Hudson Fall 2026 Structured Peplum and Colorblock Knit Dresses on Television Appearances

Lauren Sánchez Bezos made recent television appearances to promote her New York Times bestselling children’s book The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, stepping out in two looks from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2026 runway collection.

For one appearance, she wore a white structured peplum jacket paired with a coordinating fluted skirt, a tailored set that emphasized clean lines and sculptural volume.

In another look, she opted for a black and ivory colorblock long-sleeve dress featuring a high neckline and floral detailing, offering a contrasting take on the designer’s signature precision tailoring.

Both ensembles debuted on the runway during New York Fashion Week and reflect Sergio Hudson’s continued focus on refined silhouettes and bold color composition. According to the designer, Sánchez Bezos acquired a significant portion of the collection directly from the runway.

Which look stands out to you—the white peplum set or the black and ivory colorblock dress?

📸: IG/Reproduction